BRIEF-Potash Ridge signs an offtake and funding agreement with Jones-Hamilton Co

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Potash Ridge Corp :
* Potash ridge corporation has signed an offtake and funding agreement with Jones-Hamilton Co
* Under terms of agreement, Jones-Hamilton will fund hydrochloric acid equipment of Potash Ridge's Valleyfield sulphate of potash project in Quebec
* As part of deal, valleyfield to sell production of hydrochloric acid from Valleyfield facility to Jones-Hamilton for minimum ten-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
