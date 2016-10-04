BRIEF-Newell Brands to consolidate existing 32 business units to 16 operating divisions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc
* Will simplify its operating structures consolidating existing 32 business units to 16 operating divisions
* Consolidates business units; creates new global e-commerce division; holds nearly 10 percent of portfolio for sale
* Actions announced will not impact 2016 core sales or normalized EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
