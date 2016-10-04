版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Newell Brands to consolidate existing 32 business units to 16 operating divisions

Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc

* Will simplify its operating structures consolidating existing 32 business units to 16 operating divisions

* Consolidates business units; creates new global e-commerce division; holds nearly 10 percent of portfolio for sale

* Actions announced will not impact 2016 core sales or normalized EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

