版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Glucose Health enters into receivables financing agreement with Citibank

Oct 4 Glucose Health Inc

* Glucose Health Inc enters into receivables financing agreement with Citibank

* Effective immediately, Glucose Health may sell and Citibank may purchase, certain of company's receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐