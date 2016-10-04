版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining says Vincent Benoit appointed CFO

Oct 4 Endeavour Mining Corp :

* Says Vincent Benoit appointed CFO; Ota Hally, current CFO, to remain with co until Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐