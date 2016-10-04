版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-St.Jude Medical reports FDA approval of Burstdr stimulation

Oct 4 St. Jude Medical Inc :

* St. Jude Medical announces FDA approval of Burstdr stimulation, a new superior spinal cord stimulation option for patients suffering from chronic pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

