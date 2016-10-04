版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission approves Foxconn unit deal to buy assets of Microsoft phone unit

Oct 4 Competition Commission

* S. Africa's competition commission says approved merger whereby FIH intends to acquire Vietnam and certain assets of Microsoft phone unit

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐