BRIEF-Netlist:U.S. ITC institutes an investigation of unfair trade practices of SK Hynix

Oct 4 Netlist Inc :

* United States International Trade Commission has instituted an investigation of unfair trade practices of SK Hynix

* ITC to determine whether SK Hynix products should be banned from importation into U.S. by reason of infringement of six Netlist patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

