BRIEF-Nucor sold 50 pct equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services to Encana

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Nucor Corp:
* Purchased 49% of Encana's leasehold interest covering approximately 54,000 acres in south Piceance basin
* Nucor sold its 50% equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services LLC to Encana
* Nucor retains all existing producing wells it currently owns
* Nucor and Encana also terminated two carry and earning ("C&E") drilling agreements entered into in 2010 and 2012
* By canceling agreements, co has eliminated all future carry capital, contingent liabilities which should result in lower unit cost for future drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
