BRIEF-Cargill says Q1 GAAP net earnings rose 66 pct to $852 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Oct 4 Cargill Inc
* Qtrly net earnings on a U.S. GAAP basis were $852 million, up 66 percent from $512 million a year ago
* Animal nutrition & protein segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q1, with results up sharply from prior year
* Q1 origination & processing earnings rose moderately from last year's Q1
* Improved earnings in starches and sweeteners, and edible oils lifted segment earnings in food ingredients & applications for quarter
* Sale will allow capital to buy and feed cattle to be redeployed in other parts of business
* Adjusted operating earnings rose 35 percent to $827 million in Q1, compared with $611 million in year-ago period
* Qtrly revenues were $27.1 billion, essentially even with last year's $27.5 billion.
* Qtrly origination & processing earnings rose moderately from last year's Q1
* Cargill is selling two cattle yards in Texas Panhandle to Amarillo-based Friona Industries
* Industrial & financial services was profitable for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
