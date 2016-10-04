版本:
BRIEF-Kiska Metals regains control of its 100 pct interest in Kliyul Project

Oct 4 Kiska Metals Corp :

* Announces that it has regained control of its 100% interest in Kliyul Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

