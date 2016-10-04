BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects Sept. quarter operating margin of about 18-19 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Expects Sept quarter operating margin of about 18-19 percent, which includes 1.5 pts of impact from the August outage
* For Sept quarter, unit revenue is expected to decline about 7 percent
* Sees Sept quarter cargo & other revenue $1.35-$1.45 billion, average fuel price per gallon of $1.47-$1.52, profit sharing expense of about $325 million
* Expects to record roughly $250 million of other expenses in september quarter - SEC filing
* Non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for sept quarter are expected to be flat versus prior year
* Sees Sept quarter casm-ex including profit sharing about flat, system capacity up about 1.5 percent Source text (bit.ly/2dGJVeO) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.