2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Renewable Energy Group's units entered into Joinder, Amendment No. 11 to credit agreement on Sept. 30 2016

Oct 4 Renewable Energy Group Inc :

* Maximum commitment of lenders under revolving credit agreement to make revolving loans increased from $60.0 million to $150.0 million

* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit agreement to September 30, 2021

* On September 30, 2016, co's units entered into a Joinder And Amendment No. 11 to credit agreement- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dO6KkX) Further company coverage:

