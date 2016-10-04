BRIEF-Wabtec receives clearance from EU for proposed combination with Faiveley Transport

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec and Faiveley Transport receive clearance from European Commission for proposed combination
* Says approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers
* Says acquisition of Faiveley family stake by Wabtec is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers sintered brake material activity of faiveley transport
* Says both companies continue to cooperate with U.S. Department of Justice to reach approval for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
