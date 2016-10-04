版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Insperity enters into relationship with iSolved HCM

Oct 4 Insperity Inc :

* Says it has entered into a relationship with iSolved HCM

* Co's workforce administration solution now integrates business functions into a single source and automates procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

