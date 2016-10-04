版本:
BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies says completes lease stage gate review, significant product performance validation milestones

Oct 4 Ocean Power Technologies

* Ocean power technologies announces successful completion of its lease stage gate review and significant product performance validation milestones

* Completion of pre-requisite stage gate review with mitsui engineering and shipbuilding to start pb3 shipment to japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

