BRIEF-Altor Bioscience and NantKwest announces co-development agreement

Oct 4 NantKwest Inc:

* Financial terms of this co-development are not disclosed

* Development agreement to advance innovative natural killer cell combination immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer

* Altor and Co will exclusively collaborate on development of therapeutic applications combining altor's proprietary IL-15 superagonist

* Altor, Co to also exclusively collaborate single-chain t cell receptor/IL-2 fusion protein products with Co's proprietary NK cell therapy platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

