BRIEF-BP, Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 BP Plc :
* BP and Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement for offshore Mozambique
* Agreement covers purchase of LNG for over 20 years
* Agreement, which has been approved by the Government of Mozambique, is conditional on the fid being taken for the project,
* FID for project is currently expected by the end of 2016
* BP will use lng from contract to help meet its global supply commitments.
* Coral south floating lng facility is expected to have a capacity above 3.3 million tonnes per annum.
* Commercial details of the agreement were not disclosed Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
