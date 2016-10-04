BRIEF-Citi to invest more than $1 bln in Banco Nacional De México; Banamex renamed Citibanamex

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Citigroup Inc
* Investments in its Mexican business will be completed by 2020
* Citi to invest more than $1 billion in Banco Nacional De México; Banamex renamed Citibanamex
* Initiative is in addition to more than US$1.5 billion Citi committed to invest in Mexico in September 2014 Source text (citi.us/2cQjRvU)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
