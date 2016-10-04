BRIEF-Citi to invest more than $1 bln in Banco Nacional De México; Banamex renamed Citibanamex

Oct 4 Citigroup Inc

* Investments in its Mexican business will be completed by 2020

* Citi to invest more than $1 billion in Banco Nacional De México; Banamex renamed Citibanamex

* Initiative is in addition to more than US$1.5 billion Citi committed to invest in Mexico in September 2014 Source text (citi.us/2cQjRvU)