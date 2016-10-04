BRIEF-Security Mortgage executes settlement agreement with DOJ, U.S. attorney's office

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Security National Financial Corp
* On september 30, co through its unit executed settlement agreement with U.S. DOJ and United States attorney's office
* Settlement in no way affects Security Mortgage's ability to originate FHA-insured mortgage loans in future - SEC filing
* Settlement in connection with origination and underwriting by Security Mortgage of certain FHA insured loans
* Co is required to pay $4.3 million to U.S. Department of Justice within 10 days from effective date
* Security Mortgage continues to be able to participate fully in all Federal Housing Administration (FHA) programs Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dFYu1i] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.