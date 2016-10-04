版本:
BRIEF-Hitachi Ltd seeks to sell Hitachi Koki,a portion of Hitachi Kokusai Electric - nikkei

Oct 4 Nikkei:

* Hitachi Ltd seeks to sell Hitachi Koki and a portion of Hitachi Kokusai electric for total of more than 100 bln Yen ($972 MLN) - Nikkei

* Hitachi Ltd has initiated a bidding process with a goal of unloading the stake by the first half of 2017 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

