2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice enters into an amendment to its credit agreement

Oct 4 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Says on Sept 28, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement, dated March 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2d0LuWH] Further company coverage:

