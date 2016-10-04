版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-Sompo Japan to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings-nikkei

Oct 4 Nikkei:

* Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance firmed up plans Tuesday to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings -nikkei

* Sompo Japan will purchase all of endurance's outstanding shares without tender offer - nikkei

* Deal, seen at around $6.5 billion, will be finalized and announced as soon as Wednesday- nikkei Source text for Eikon:

