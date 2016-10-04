版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 02:57 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint says waives fees related to countries in path of hurricane Matthew

Oct 4 Sprint

* Sprint corp says waives fees related to countries in path of hurricane matthew

* International roaming call and sms charges for all sprint customers while in these countries will also be waived Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐