BRIEF-Micron Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Micron Technology Inc
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $3.22 billion
* Micron technology says "we are seeing improving market conditions in terms of both slowing supply growth and improving demand across a number of key segments"
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $3.22 billion
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.