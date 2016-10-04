版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Twilio says Roy Ng transitioned from his position as COO to senior VP of commercial operations

Oct 4 Twilio Inc

* Twilio Inc says Roy Ng has transitioned from his position as company's chief operating officer to senior vice president of commercial operations Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dczPBy) Further company coverage:

