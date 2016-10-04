版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia communications announces launch of proposed public offering

Oct 4 Acacia Communications Inc

* Has commenced a follow-on public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock

* Acacia communications announces launch of proposed public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

