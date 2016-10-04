BRIEF-NHI signs deal with Bickford to convert RIDEA JV

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 National Health Investors
* National Health Investors Inc says nhi purchased bickford's 15% interest in real estate for $25.1 million
* Deal to convert nhi's ridea portfolio of 32 assisted living and memory care assets to a triple-net lease structure
* NHI signs agreement with bickford to convert ridea joint venture
* National Health Investors Inc says Bickford purchased nhi's 85% interest in facilities' operations for $8.1 million
* National health investors inc says in financial terms, this transaction is very accretive to NHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.