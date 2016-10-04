版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Toshiba America Info Systems says announces creation of Canadian unit, Toshiba Client Solutions Canada Ltd

Oct 4 Toshiba America Information Systems

* New unit will focus on delivering mobile computing solutions, services to enterprise, government, education, smb markets in canada

* Creation of a wholly owned canadian subsidiary, toshiba client solutions canada ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

