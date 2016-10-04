BRIEF-Bsquare Corp says entered into a first note modification deal JPMorgan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare corp says entered into a first note modification agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, n.a.
* According modification agreement principal payment date by which all outstanding principal, interest is due, payable in full has been extended to sept. 18, 2018
* Principal amount available under credit facility has been reduced from $12 million to $11.75 million-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
