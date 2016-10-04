版本:
BRIEF-Bsquare Corp says entered into a first note modification deal JPMorgan

Oct 4 Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare corp says entered into a first note modification agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, n.a.

* According modification agreement principal payment date by which all outstanding principal, interest is due, payable in full has been extended to sept. 18, 2018

* Principal amount available under credit facility has been reduced from $12 million to $11.75 million-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

