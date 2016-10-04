版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Clovis oncology says entered into a manufacturing services agreement - sec filing

Oct 4 Clovis Oncology Inc

* Says Clovis Oncology and Lonza Ltd entered into a manufacturing services agreement - SEC filing

* Deal provides Lonza will be non-exclusive manufacturer of Rucaparib Api during term of deal , which expires on December 31, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐