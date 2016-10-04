BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of common shares by president of the company

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces purchase of common shares by president of the company
* President Robert Bugbee, has purchased an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of Co at average price of $3.60 per share in open market
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.