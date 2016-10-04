BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft enter amendment to credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Wesco Aircraft Holdings
* Co and its units entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement, to credit agreement dated as of december 7, 2012
* Amendment modifies existing senior secured term loan a facility with a new one in an principal amount of $400 million-SEC filing
* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will mature on October 4, 2021, subject to certain exceptions - sec filing
* Amendment modifies credit agreement to replace existing revolving credit facility with a new one for principal amount of $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
