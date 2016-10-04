版本:
BRIEF-REG expands line of credit to $150 million

Oct 4 Renewable Energy Group Inc

* REG expands line of credit to $150 million

* Signed agreement with Wells Fargo Bank Capital,fifth third bank to expand company's line of credit to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

