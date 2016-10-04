BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma's unit enters into fourth amendment with Pfizer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Amendment extends term of agreement from its prior termination date of December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2020 - SEC filing
* On Sept. 29 its unit entered into fourth amendment to technology transfer,supply agreement with Pfizer Centreone Group of Pfizer Inc
* Theravance Biopharma Inc says amendment establishes new pricing terms and new minimum purchase requirements to be effective during additional term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.