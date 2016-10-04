版本:
BRIEF-Collegium Pharmaceutical files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln

Oct 4 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dHOPZ0) Further company coverage:

