版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA warns about the risk of Hepatitis B

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA warns about the risk of Hepatitis B reactivating in some patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for Hepatitis C

* Requiring a boxed warning about risk of HBV reactivation to be added to drug labels of direct-acting antiviral medicines for Hepatitis C virus

Source text - bit.ly/2cRdk4k

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐