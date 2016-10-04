版本:
BRIEF-Office Depot recalls Winsley Chairs due to fall hazard

Oct 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :

* Office Depot recalls Winsley chairs due to fall hazard

* About 129,000 Office Depot Inc's Winsley mid-back chairs involved in recall

* No incidents or injuries related to fall hazard from Winsley chairs has been reported Source text for Eikon:

