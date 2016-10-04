BRIEF-Office Depot recalls Winsley Chairs due to fall hazard

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :
* Office Depot recalls Winsley chairs due to fall hazard
* About 129,000 Office Depot Inc's Winsley mid-back chairs involved in recall
* No incidents or injuries related to fall hazard from Winsley chairs has been reported Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.