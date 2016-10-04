BRIEF-Sandridge says about $3.7 bln in Debt Has Been Eliminated

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Sandridge Energy Inc
* Sandridge Energy Emerges From Reorganization With Approximately $525 Million Of Liquidity
* New Capital Structure Consists Of A $425 Million First Lien Revolving Credit Facility ("RBL") (Maturing In 2020)
* New Capital Structure Consists Of About $282 Million In Mandatorily Convertible Notes, Bearing No Interest
* Approximately $3.7 Billion In Pre-Petition Funded Debt Has Been Eliminated, In Large Part, Through Equitization Of Debt
* Pursuant To Plan, Sandridge Has Appointed A New Board Of Directors Effective Today
* New Board Of Directors Consists Of Five Members Including: James Bennett, Michael Bennett, John Genova, Bill Griffin, David Kornder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
