BRIEF-Sandridge says about $3.7 bln in Debt Has Been Eliminated

Oct 4 Sandridge Energy Inc

* Sandridge Energy Emerges From Reorganization With Approximately $525 Million Of Liquidity

* New Capital Structure Consists Of A $425 Million First Lien Revolving Credit Facility ("RBL") (Maturing In 2020)

* New Capital Structure Consists Of About $282 Million In Mandatorily Convertible Notes, Bearing No Interest

* Approximately $3.7 Billion In Pre-Petition Funded Debt Has Been Eliminated, In Large Part, Through Equitization Of Debt

* $3.7 Billion Of Debt Eliminated; Co Relisted On New York Stock Exchange And Resumed Trading Under Ticker "SD"

* Pursuant To Plan, Sandridge Has Appointed A New Board Of Directors Effective Today

* Pursuant To Plan, Sandridge Has Appointed A New Board Of Directors Effective Today

* New Board Of Directors Consists Of Five Members Including: James Bennett, Michael Bennett, John Genova, Bill Griffin, David Kornder