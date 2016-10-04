版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-Realty Income Corp prices $600 mln of 3 pct senior unsecured notes due 2027

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* Realty Income prices $600 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Realty Income Corp says public offering price for notes was 98.671% of principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 3.153% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

