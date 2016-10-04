版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Team Health Holdings is exploring sale - CNBC, citing DJ

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* Team Health Holdings is exploring sale and is in talks with private equity firms, deal could be struck this month - CNBC, citing DJ

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐