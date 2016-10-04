BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix(Tm) starts enrollment in phase 3 clinical trial with OTX-TP

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Ocular Therapeutix(Tm)
* Begins Enrollment In First Phase 3 Clinical Trial With Otx Tp (sustained release travoprost) for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension
* Says plan to commence second phase 3 clinical trial in first half of 2017
* Says expect topline results from first phase 3 clinical trial to be available in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
