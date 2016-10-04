版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix(Tm) starts enrollment in phase 3 clinical trial with OTX-TP

Oct 4 Ocular Therapeutix(Tm)

* Begins Enrollment In First Phase 3 Clinical Trial With Otx Tp (sustained release travoprost) for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension

* Says plan to commence second phase 3 clinical trial in first half of 2017

* Says expect topline results from first phase 3 clinical trial to be available in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

