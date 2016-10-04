BRIEF-Estee Lauder says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* Says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement - SEC filing
* Facility created by agreement replaced company's undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility entered into on July 15, 2014
* Facility commenced on Oct 3, 2016, expires by its terms on October 3, 2021, unless extended for up to two additional years
* Year revolving credit facility to co and eligible subsidiaries, in amount of $1.5 billion Source: (bit.ly/2dHEmwJ) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
