BRIEF-American airlines enters purchase agreement on future issuance of equipment notes

Oct 4 American Airlines Group Inc

* On Oct 3, American Airlines entered note purchase agreement that provides for future issuance of equipment notes of $813.8 million Source: (bit.ly/2dHGjcl) Further company coverage:

