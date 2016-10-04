版本:
BRIEF-Spectra Energy unit enters into a $2.0 bln revolving credit agreement

Oct 4 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra Energy Corp says outstanding borrowings under credit agreement mature on September 28, 2017

* Says on September 29, 2016 its unit entered into a $2.0 bln revolving credit agreement - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

