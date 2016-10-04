版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Polycom

Oct 4 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Announces settlement of patent litigation with Polycom, Inc.

* Network-1 technologies-under terms, Polycom will license remote power patent for its full term which expires in March 2020, pay a license initiation fee of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

