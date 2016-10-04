版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Concho Resources Inc files for sale of up to 3.9 mln shares

Oct 4 Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources Inc files for sale of up to 3.9 mln shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder - Sec Filing- Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐