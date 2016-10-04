版本:
BRIEF-Newell Brands entered into a loan and servicing agreement - SEC filing

Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands Inc Says On October 3, 2016 Co And Its Unit Entered Into A Loan And Servicing Agreement - SEC filing

* Loan, Servicing agreement entered to replace existing securitization programs of co, its units with new $950 million, 3 securitization program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

