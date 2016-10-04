版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-USA Technologies- co extended Maxwell's appointment as interim CFO

Oct 4 Usa Technologies Inc

* On Sept 28, 2016, Co, Leland Maxwell entered into letter deal; co extended maxwell's appointment as interim CFO until March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

