BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics its units enters into a credit agreement with SCM Specialty Finance

Oct 4 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Under terms of credit agreement, lender agreed to provide a revolving loan to Co in maximum principal amount of $1.2 million

* On September 28, 2016 Co and its units entered into a credit agreement with SCM Specialty Finance Opportunities Fund, L.P.

* Says maturity date of loan is September 28, 2018 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

