BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition announces termination of merger with USI Senior Holdings

Oct 4 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II:

* Termination of the merger agreement is effective as of october 4, 2016

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II announces termination of merger agreement with USI

* Management team actively engaged in evaluating, pursuing other potential business combination opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

